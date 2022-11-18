CBSE Board Students Have an Inherent Advantage in CUET: Delhi University VC

This year marked the first time that Delhi University relied on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses. Speaking at an Idea Exchange session at the Indian Express, the varsity’s Vice-chancellor, Yogesh Singh, revealed that CBSE students have an “inherent advantage" in CUET-based admissions. He said that greater options regarding the question papers provided to students could help students coming from state boards.

Singh’s comments come at a time when there is some clarity on the number of admissions as the first cycle of CUET-based admissions is being wrapped up. The VC said the use of the NCERT curriculum for CUET gives CBSE Board students a competitive edge.

DU had introduced CUET as a medium for granting admissions to resolve the disparity in student intake arising due to differences in how state boards accord marks. While some state boards are relatively lenient in offering marks, others are very strict. “But they are not wrong. They have their own policies and their own systems for assessing their students, their evaluation parameters are very different. But when we are admitting students across our country, without doing any normalisation or something to them then some students who come from a very strict board are not getting a fair chance in the whole system," said Singh.

Read | DU Seat Allocation: Over 9,000 Candidates Accept College, Course Allotted in Third Round

According to Singh, 55,000 students have been admitted to the university as of November 15. Students hailing from the CBSE Board made up a large chunk of this population, with 47,790 new admissions. The VC said that the number is reasonable as the CBSE Board is prevalent in the entire country. Students from the ICSE Board came a far second, with 2000 students getting into DU. Another 1280 students were from the Bihar Board.

The further break up of admissions data suggests that there were 1222 admissions from the UP Board, 765 pupils from the Rajasthan Board, 436 from the Haryana Board, 350 students from the Kerala Board, 312 from Madhya Pradesh Board, 278 from Jammu and Kashmir and 153 from the Jharkhand Board. Given that this was the varsity’s first attempt with the CUET, further fine-tuning can be expected in the upcoming years.

Read all the Latest Education News here