CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Soon, Check Details Here

The CBSE board exams 2023 will likely be held from February 15 next year, however, the detailed will be out soon. Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two parts, both the central board will hold the exams in annually this time, similar to pre-COVID times. The CBSE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. Both the board have already released the sample papers.

CBSE has also revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For next year board, there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices to be given to the students to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams 2023 practical examinations, project, qne internal assessments are scheduled to begin from January 1.

