Shah Rukh Khan returned for another session of “Ask SRK" on Twitter, on Monday and this time around, he has a special message for students who are appearing for boards this year. In the Ask SRK session, the My Name Is Khan actor answers his fans’ questions in a quirky style and often expresses his love for them. During the session, a Twitter user asked him to give a few words of motivation for students of class 10th and class 12th who will be sitting for the board examination in the next few weeks.

The user’s tweet read: “Sir few words of motivation for students of 10th and 12th who’ll face board examinations in the next few weeks…”

To which the Pathaan actor responded and said that he used to carry a placard in the school march past with an inspirational quote written on it. “Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past… ‘do your best and leave the rest’ just don’t stress. All the best,” Shah Rukh Khan wished.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations 2023 for classes 10 and 12 are being held from February 15 to April 5 according to an official release from CBSE.

CBSE has made elaborate arrangements to conduct the examinations across India and in 26 countries abroad to ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres.

Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan’s success and upcoming projects, Shah Rukh Khan also addressed questions related to his personal life.

On the flip side, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Atlee’s directorial Jawan. He recently headed to Pune for the film’s schedule. It also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. It has been touted as an event film with high-octane action sequences and has been backed by SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Last year in June, SRK unveiled the teaser of Jawan which opened with snippets of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. The multilingual film is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 2.

SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

