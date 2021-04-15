CBSE Cancels 10th Exams: Here's What State Boards Decided

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) canceled the Class 10 board exams. Following the announcement, various state boards are reconsidering holding board exams. There was a demand among state leaders for a uniform policy on board exams across the state to ensure that all students get equal access to opportunities for higher education admissions.

Here is how states reacted to the announcement made by CBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced to postpone board exams by a month on Wednesday as COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace in the state. The exams were scheduled to start from April 30 and May 1 for classes 10 and 12 but now they will be conducted in June and a revised timetable for the same will be issued shortly, the board said in an order.Maharashtra is one of the worst affected state due to the pandemic. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday that the state government would study and discuss the CBSE’s move of canceling its class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government had postponed the state board exams of classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later in April.

Himachal Pradesh government has also postponed the ongoing state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.

Sharma also deferred undergraduate university exams which were due to start on April 17. He added that the situation will be reviewed again on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur made the announcements on Twitter saying that the “safety of every citizen of the state is our first priority.”

प्रदेश के हर नागरिक की सुरक्षा हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है।हिमाचल में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए हमने हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश के महाविद्यालयों की परीक्षाएं आगामी आदेशों तक स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) April 14, 2021

: Rajasthan government has decided to promote the students of classes 8, 9, and 11. It has also decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 examinations. The Rajasthan Education department made the announcement on Twitter. New dates are yet to be announced.West Bengal government has said that an appropriate decision will be taken in view of the rise in coronavirus cases. It has said that it will give priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.The Karnataka Government has not made any decision to cancel the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on the lines of the decision made by CBSE, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. An appropriate decision will be made in the future considering all parameters, he added.In Andhra Pradesh, the examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the schedule, said Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has issued a schedule for the conduct of exams for the Class 10 in June and Class 12 exams in May.: Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government has decided to postpone the UP board exams. The new dates for UP Board Exams are not yet announced. According to the officials, the new dates for conducting the UP Board exams will be announced only after the coronavirus pandemic is controlled in the state.

Soon after the CBSE’s decision, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma requesting them to cancel the UP Board Class 10 exam.In his letter, Dwivedi cited the example of CBSE’s decision and requested a similar directive from the state board regarding the examination.

He sought postponement of the class 12 examination till the COVID-19 situation is contained. While exams are important, no exam is more important than human life, he said.

