CBSE Cancels 10th Exams: Here's What State Boards Decided

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) canceled the Class 10 board exams. Following the announcement, various state boards are reconsidering holding board exams. There was a demand among state leaders for a uniform policy on board exams across the state to ensure that all students get equal access to opportunities for higher education admissions.
Here is how states reacted to the announcement made by CBSEMadhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced to postpone board exams by a month on Wednesday as COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace in the state. The exams were scheduled to start from April 30 and May 1 for classes 10 and 12 but now they will be conducted in June and a revised timetable for the same will be issued shortly, the board said in an order.Maharashtra: Maharashtra is one of the worst affected state due to the pandemic. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday that the state government would study and discuss the CBSE’s move of canceling its class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams.
Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government had postponed the state board exams of classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later in April.Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh government has also postponed the ongoing state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.
Sharma also deferred undergraduate university exams which were due to start on April 17. He added that the situation will be reviewed again on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur made the announcements on Twitter saying that the “safety of every citizen of the state is our first priority.”
प्रदेश के हर नागरिक की सुरक्षा हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है।हिमाचल में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए हमने हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश के महाविद्यालयों की परीक्षाएं आगामी आदेशों तक स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया है।
— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) April 14, 2021
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी ने शिक्षा मंत्री @GovindDotasra जी से चर्चा के बाद कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 एवं 12 की परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने एवं कक्षा 8, 9 एवं 11 के विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट करने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/422YrVNEep— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) April 14, 2021
Soon after the CBSE’s decision, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma requesting them to cancel the UP Board Class 10 exam.In his letter, Dwivedi cited the example of CBSE’s decision and requested a similar directive from the state board regarding the examination.
He sought postponement of the class 12 examination till the COVID-19 situation is contained. While exams are important, no exam is more important than human life, he said.Punjab: PSEB has decided to cancel the board exams for classes 5, 8, and 10. The state government has decided to postpone the class 12 exams as well. The new dates for PSEB class 12 board exams have not been announced yet.Meghalaya: The Meghalaya state government has decided to hold class 12 exams as per the schedule. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the decision has been taken after the government reviewed the situation.Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia has also announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools, which were scheduled to be held from Thursday.In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect. The decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams, it said.ICSE, ISC examinations: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination said that it will take a decision regarding class 10th and 12th, at the earliest. The decision on the same is expected today.IB Board: International Baccalaureate has decided to cancel the board exams in India. Students, however, will be promoted to the next class or be eligible to receive the school passing certificate based on a special assessment system. Students will be marked based on their coursework and predicted grades.
