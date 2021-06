CBSE, CISCE 12th Result Criterion LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will produce the result criterion finalized by the committee in the Supreme Court today. The result criterion for the other central educational board – CISCE – will also be finalized. As per reports, it is likely that for calculating marks for class 12 finals the pre-board score, class 10 and 11 marks will also be calculated.

The result dates for both CBSE and CISCE are also expected to be finalized today. If Court approves of the criterion then the result preparations will begin. It is expected that the class 12 results for CBSE will be declared by July 15 – before the Delhi University admissions. For CISCE too reports suggest that results will be out by July 20. The process will be made swift to avoid any further delays.

Apart from the result criterion, the Court will also discuss the state board exams. While there has been a demand for a uniform mode of assessment – implying exams for all or internal assessment for all – there still are some state boards which are in the favour of holding exams. SC will hear the demand for uniformity across boards.