Plea Against CBSE, CISCE 12th Results Formula to Cancelation of Compartment Exams: What All Happened in SC Today

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has heard several petitions related to CBSE and CISCE board exams 2021 today including one raising objections against not holding exams and declaring result based on special assessment formula and another seeking cancelation of state boards exams as well as for those appearing for compartmental exams, and boards in open mode exams.

In a plea, a teacher had asked SC if entrance exams like CLAT, JEE can take place then why not board exams? To which the court responded, each exam is independent." It added that the Boards took the decision in the public interest. The petition which was dismissed later is one of many similar petitions were filed challenging the cancelation of board exams.

On plea claiming that the schools can spike marks of students, Attorney General explained that the schools have a result committee further, results will be moderated school-wise and not candidate-wise. “Such a situation is arising for the first time and we had to innovate to take care of student interests," he said.

SC disposed off the petitions by saying that there “is no need to interfere with scheme propounded by CBSE and ICSE."

This implies that the exams remain cancelled for both class 10 and 12 students. For students who wish to appear for exams and those who have enrolled in open mode, those who have to repeat class 12 or appear for compartment exams, CBSE will hold a written test from September 15 to August 15.

For students, who want to apply for correction in the final result declared by the board, the CBSE said it has incorporated a clause to set up a committee constituted by the board to refer to the disputes. Besides, if a candidate is not satisfied with their result, the board will provide an online facility for registration for an examination.

In its affidavit, CISCE also said it has amended the assessment scheme and students having objections regarding computation of marks in the result can make a written application to their respective school, which will be reviewed by the head of the school. Both CBSE, CISCE has said they will share the final results by July 31.

State Board Exams

The Supreme Court also heard a plea seeking cancelation of state board exams. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were among the states yet to cancel the exams. The AP government had earlier said that it is keen on conducting the exams, however, it has not announced dates or mode of exams nor has it canceled them. SC asked the state government to finalise its decision regarding the class 12 or AP intermediate exams and inform the top court in the next two days. The bench also asked that if any causality took place during exams, would the board take responsibility?, according to Live Law.

The Kerala government, which has scheduled to hold the plus one or class 11 exams in September, said yesterday that it will conduct the exams in a “student-friendly manner". The number of questions in the exam will be doubled and students will have more internal choices, thus they have to attempt only half of the exam, the Kerala government informed Supreme Court.

