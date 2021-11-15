CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Hybrid Exams

Read more

Earlier, CISCE had given a similar option to students, however, the Council later revised the exam dates and announced to hold exams in offline mode only, like CBSE.

In their petition, students demand the freedom to choose between the two options. Advocate Sumanth Nookala will represent students. In the petition, students have cited Covid-19 as the reason behind their demand. Students said that the exam duration is spread over three weeks and lakhs of students will be appearing for the exams, this puts them at risk of infection.

Last year, due to COVID-19, board exams were cancelled in 2022 as well due to the pandemic, only some exams could be held. This year, both CBSE and CISCE will be holding two board exams. This is the term-1 exam. The term 1 board exams 2022 for class 12 students of CBSE will begin tomorrow, November 16.

