CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Hybrid Exams

CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2022 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: The apex court will be hearing the petition filed by a group of six students today. Students have sought the option of holding the class 10 and 12 board exams in online mode as well. Students have demanded that the board exams should be held in hybrid mode. Read More
The hearing is expected to begin around 11 am. Students can expect the Supreme Court to comment on the exams soon considering boards will be held this month for major subjects. Also, CBSE and CISCE set precedence for rest of the state boards as well.
CBSE, CISCE have changed their exam patterns this year. The new exam will be in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format meaning students will be given OMR sheets to mark their answers, unlike the previous years when they had to write the entire responses.
This year for both CBSE and CISCE exams will be held twice. The term 1 exams will be held in multiple-choice (MCQ) mode while the term 2 exams will be subjective exams.Since there will be two exams, candidates demadn term 1 to be held in hybrid mode and those who wish to take exams in online or offline mode can do so.
CISCE has taken a u-turn on board exams. Earlier, it was to begin exams from November 15 and had offered the option of both online and offline exams to students, however, the date sheet was later revised and the mode of the exam was made online only. The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.
The petition is being heard only days ahead of final exams. While the CBSE class 10 exams for major subjects will commence from November 30, the 12th exams will start from December 1. While the ICSE exams will be from November 29 and the ISC from November. However, the CBSE exams for the minor subjects will begin on Tuesday, November 16.
Claiming that the Covid-19 cases are on a rise once again, students claim that board exams could prove to be a ‘super spreader’ event and the plea stated that “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health.”
Since March 2020, most of the classes have been held in online mode even for some time when classes reopened in physical mode, not all students were allowed to attend physical classes. Students last year too demanded online exams for online classes.
The plea is filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala who will be representing students in the court today. The hearing is likely to begin at 11 am today. The petitioners demand that since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, the students be provided with the option of appearing for the exams in online mode.
A petition filed by a group of six students will be heard today in the Supreme Court. The petition seeks giving students options to take their class 10 and class 12 board exams in either online or offline mode. The CBSE major subjects exams will begin tomorrow.
In their petition, students demand the freedom to choose between the two options. Advocate Sumanth Nookala will represent students. In the petition, students have cited Covid-19 as the reason behind their demand. Students said that the exam duration is spread over three weeks and lakhs of students will be appearing for the exams, this puts them at risk of infection.
Last year, due to COVID-19, board exams were cancelled in 2022 as well due to the pandemic, only some exams could be held. This year, both CBSE and CISCE will be holding two board exams. This is the term-1 exam. The term 1 board exams 2022 for class 12 students of CBSE will begin tomorrow, November 16.
