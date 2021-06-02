CBSE, CISCE CLass 12 Board Exam Cancellation: Students, Educators Welcome Decision, Concerns Over College Admissions

Following the cancellation of class 12 CBSE and CISCE board exams this year, students and academicians are relieved and free of anxiety around the boards. The decision, however, has also lead to concerns regarding college exams. With no exams, how will admissions take place?

While cancelling the exams, Modi said in a statement that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance. “Anxiety among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," he said.

Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS) is in full-agreement with the government decisions, however, he adds that the time to prepare the results shouldn’t take much time as it can impact admission to higher education courses. “Admission in undergraduate courses, across India and internationally, are dependent on Class XII results, therefore, the sooner these details are announced, better it would be for the students, their parents, and the entire academic community," he says.

Charu Wahi, Principal, Nirmal Bhartia School says the decision taken in the best interest of the children, however, deciding the result preparation process is equally crucial. “This should be done keeping in mind that many of them make that extra effort during the last mile and hence, should be given due advantage" she says.

Praveen Raju, Co-Chair, FICCI ARISE, Founder, Suchitra Academy says that while the decision is welcomed as it doesn’t compromise the health of students, “we hope the modalities would be worked out quickly in consultation with stakeholders. Since 12th marks are important factor that affects students’ career, we expect CBSE to ensure students don’t get affected with the methodology of awarding marks."

The challenge now is for CBSE to arrive at an alternative criterion to determine grade 12 marks, says Vishnu Karthik, CEO, The Heritage Schools. “Any delay or any confusion on the new grading criteria will lead to more confusion and stress among students," he says adding that clear directions should also be provided to Indian universities to modify their admissions criteria.

One Twitter user appreciated Modi stating the news is “very comforting" and called a “relief" while another Twitter user also thanked the PM for keeping the health of students a priority.

A Twitter user, Raghav wrote “Good! Let our kids utilize their valuable time being home to experiment all that they learnt at institution. Brain work to be supported by their parents in finding new ways or needful inventions. This is the time for students to use their time at hand valuably." (sic)

Another Twitter user, Nandini Khurana, expressed disappointment stating some students were well prepared to sit for the exam and are now unhappy with the decision. “If there are students who are raising their voices for cancellation of exams, then there are those students too who want to give exams… You can’t be partial, so what if we aren’t majority but we too exist ..We have been tirelessly studying from past 1.5 year.we want justice

Students are likely to assessed based on the marks of past three years - class 9,10 and 11. However, any final decision is yet to be announced. Students who are not happy with their marks can also sit for the exams at a later date when the time is conducive.

