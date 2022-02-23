Cancel CBSE, CISCE Board Exams Plea in SC LIVE Updates: College Admissions Based on Aptitude, Alternate Assessment Mode, Ask Petitioners

Live now
The Supreme Court (SC) will be hearing a plea seeking cancelation of term 2 board exams by CBSE, CISCE, and NIOS – three national-level boards. The petition seeks the cancelation of offline exams amid the covid-19 pandemic. Activists Anubha Sahai has filed the case on behalf of students. In the petition, she has sought an alternative mode of assessment. Claiming that even as the pandemic has been eased students have studied in online Read More
Even though the plea filed in Supreme Court seeks cancelation for class 10, 12 board exams for all boards including state and all three central boards – CBSE, CISCE, and NIOS, the SC will hear plea only for the CBSE board students today. Plea seeks cancelation of physical exams owing to COVID-19 and assessment based on alternative criteria. It also seeks order for UGC seeking admissions into non-technical colleges based on aptitude.
The petitioner also asked UGC to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission to the colleges and a formula for assessment of class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses by conducting an aptitude test or other mode of assessment within a time frame.
The petition also sought an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with the internal assessment marks. Sahai in her petition has asked to form a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students as well as declaring the result within a time limit.
The petition further said that state boards have remained as mute spectators over the current situation and have not taken a timely decision. “The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior of State government and other boards and stressed and worried about their future and career,” the plea said.
The present writ petition, filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, has sought directions to the state boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to opt for an alternative mode of assessment for the board students. “This is regarding class 10 & 12 exams. Physical classes couldn’t be conducted due to pandemic”, the counsel said.
CBSE and CISCE had decided to hold board exams twice this year. While the term 1 exams have been held, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in April. Both boards have announced to hold exams in last week of April. NIOS, however, is yet to decide exam dates. Since lakhs of students appear for the exam, candidates claim that holding offline exams will not be safe.
The petition has also sought uniform rules for State Boards as well. Students claim that while some state boards have declared the timetable, others are still holding discussions on the course of action.
A section of students have asked to cancel physical exams and offer an alternative mode of assessment. They also asked for a direction for UGC to constitute a committee to declare the date for admissions to various universities.
Last year due to the pandemic, and lack of offline classes, the SC had canceled the board exams and students across boards were assessed based on alternative mode. For the current batch, however, one set of exams has already been held. Both CBSE and CISCE had held exams. CISCE has announced the result for term 1 exams, however, CBSE is yet to do the same. Currently, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in April.
