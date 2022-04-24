CBSE, CISCE Students Ask PM Modi to 'Save Board Aspirants'

Amid rising cases of the coronavirus, a section of students and teachers are demanding to cancel the exams. While the exams for different boards are going to begin from April 26 onwards, these demands are increasing day-by-day. Now, score of students have taken to social media platform demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel boards exam.

Urging the minister to cancel the exam a student tweeted, saying

Board Students are in stress&tensity. #Covid cases raising continuously. I request authorities to intervene because if protocols are not followed in exams then Students life will be in danger.#InternalAssessmentforall2022 is the best option to work out.#ModijiSaveBoardStudent pic.twitter.com/kJZING4iT7 — SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) April 23, 2022

Please Cancel Board exam

We the students life is at risk and some of our friends are at Hospital being quarantine and batlling COVID-19 and for sure they gon’ fail so please cancel board exam 2022#ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022 #ModijiSaveBoardStudent — LitBae (@SeyAqua) April 24, 2022

No Quality Education, No Proper Guidance, No Proper Notes. Schools were closed most of the time. Classes were Online. How can we(students) give Offline Exam?

& why the authorities are forcing us to give Offline Exam. What’s the logic behind it!?#ModiJiSaveBoardStudent — Santu Mondal (@Santumondal018) April 23, 2022

Going by the rules, there are chances that in case of a high number of coronavirus infections the board’s second term exams might be pushed back or even canceled. When CBSE announced that it will hold two exams, in its official notice, the Board had said that if there is another wave of the covid-19 pandemic, then the final result will be computed based on term 1 exams, and internal assessment.

If this happens, it would not be the first time. In 2021, the board could not hold any exams due to the pandemic. In 2020 as well, the exams had to be stopped mid-way because of the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic. It was after huge disruptions in its examination and assessment system that CBSE had decided to go with not one but two exams for the 2022 batch.

