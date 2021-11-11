CBSE, CISCE Students Move Supreme Court, Seek Online Option for Board Exams 2022

A group of six students have moved the Supreme Court seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in hybrid mode. Currently, both national boards - CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold term 1 board exams in offline mode. While the CISCE had earlier given the option to students to take term 1 board exams in either offline or online mode, it later took a u-turn and said it would hold exams in offline mode only.

Now, a writ petition has been filed which seeks urgent directions from the apex court for both CBSE and CISCE on holding class 10 and 12 board exams in both online and online modes. Students demand that since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, there should be an option of appearing for exams in online mode. The petition has been filed by Advocate Sumanth Nookala. This year both boards will hold class 10 and 12 exams twice. Both board exams will begin in November.

The CBSE board exams 2022 are set to begin from November 30 for class 10 students and from December 1 for class 12 students. Amid fear of a third wave, students have been raising their concerns on social media platforms to demand the term 1 exam be conducted online or at least they be given the option of online and offline. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtags #MakeTerm1Online and #MakeTerm1Hybrid to put forth their demands.

The students claim that if the exams are held offline it would put their lives at risk and pointed that after taking classes in online mode, it would be “ludicrous" to hold exams in the offline mode. Lakhs of students attend the CBSE board exams every year and the students fear that this might lead to another Covid-19 wave.

Whatz the purpose of mandatory consent for offline exams without an alternative choice for online exams. @cbseindia29 @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia #OnlineExamForCBSEandICSE #cbseterm1online— Adv Sumanth Nookala (@Adv_NSReddy) November 9, 2021

I am from Assam in our state many of schools and colleges has declared as containtment zone due to the rise of Covid cases..in this kind of situation how can we go for the offline mode of exams?#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE #cbseterm1online #MakeTerm1Hybrid #CBSE @cbseindia29— Anubhav (@Red7Anu) November 11, 2021

It is ludicrous that the board is keeping offline exams after 18 months of online school. Offline exams can only be viable after months of proper classroom schooling. #cbseterm1 #cbseterm1online #CBSEandICSEgoonlinePls support @ActivistSukhpal— AxoClan (@AxoClan1) November 11, 2021

