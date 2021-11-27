CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demand Hybrid Boards

Even though the Supreme Court has scrapped the petition filed by a group of students seeking directions for boards to hold class 10 and 12 exams in hybrid mode where students can opt for offline or online mode of exams.

Students used the hashtags ‘MakeTerm1Online’ and ‘MakeTerm1Hybrid’ to put forth their demands via social media. The students claimed that offline exams would pose a threat to their lives.

The CBSE and CISCE had announced that the authorities will be holding Term 1 board exams in offline mode this year. Although earlier CISCE had permitted students to pick either online or offline mode for term 1 board exams, later the board took a U-turn on its decision and asserted that exams will be held in offline mode only. Disappointed with the offline exams in COVID times, a group of students moved Supreme Court, on November 11, seeking an option of taking the upcoming board exams 2022 in online mode.

Though the matter is in court, the authorities are not considering the proposal and are firm on holding offline examinations. Following which students and parents held a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar today, November 27.

In a post shared by AIJNSA (All India JEE-NEET Students’ Association) via their Twitter handle, they urged CBSE and CISCE students and their parents to join the protest in order to make the first term hybrid.

CBSE&CISCE Students demands for #MakeTerm1Hybird but respected authority is not listening to their voices. So students & parents are compelled to do a symbolic protest at #jantarmantar tommorrow at 12:00 pm with @ActivistSukhpal & @AIJNSA_official requesting for #cancelterm1 pic.twitter.com/iZrDIpowA8— AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) November 26, 2021

We do not want the hybrid mode anymore because Supreme Court has announced that hybrid mode is not possible at all, We that you know Supreme Court decision cannot be changed, therefore we want is the cancellation of the first term examinations.#CancelTerm1— Riya (@riya_sharma06) November 26, 2021

Actually supreme court never said hybrid can't take place they just said there's no time to make preparations for it heck we had too much time but cbse can be manipulating so we stand for either of them @PMOIndia #MakeTerm1Hybrid #CancelTerm1Exams— Priya Ekka (@PriyaEkka10) November 26, 2021

Some even highlighted the safety concerns of the students who will be appearing for the exam. A user wrote, “I would like to request parents and students in Delhi, please support this movement, it’s a matter of your child’s safety.”

I would like to request parents and students in Delhi , plzz support this movement, it"s matter of your child's safety #CancelTerm1Exams— NEET@720 (@NEET7201) November 26, 2021

Students opined that after taking classes in online mode, it would be ludicrous to hold exams in the offline mode. They even requested the central government to intervene in the matter.

If we had offline classes from the starting, it was not a big deal to give offline exams like in earlier classes we did but after ONLINE classes, why exams would be OFFLINE,it's injustice I think govt must intervene in it again.— Anish Chattaraj (@AnishChattaraj1) November 26, 2021

This issue of CBSE, CISCE Term 1 offline exams seems set for tussles with students and authorities remaining firm on the ground.

