CBSE Board Exams 2021: From Syllabus Cut to Improvement Exam, Changes Introduced This Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams from May 4. The exams have been delayed this year due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has bought a series of changes to the way these exams will be held. Here is a look at all the changes introduced this year -

Due to the loss of instructional hours caused because of school shutdown, CBSE has decided to conduct the exams on a syllabus cut by 30 per cent. Here is a look at what is excluded from the board exams this yearThe board is expected to increase the number of application-based questions which can also include the MCQs as well. Under the NEP, the board exams will be more application-based and less based on rote-learning. In a move towards the same, CBSE had last year started the trend of asking competency-based questions. The number of such questions is going to increase every year.This year the students will also get a chance to write improvement exams and upgrade their performance in the same academic year. Unlike earlier when one had to wait an entire year to take the board exam again. The Class 10 and 12 students who couldn’t pass a paper or want to improve their score can appear for the compartmental exam in the same year. However, this will be restricted to only one subject.The schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon have a new way of assessing students in classes 6 to 10 . This will change the way questions are asked and papers are checked. Teacher training is underway and the new system will be rolled out in a phased manner.CBSE has decided to discontinue giving a physical copy of the migration certificate. It is needed for class 10 students as proof of the board they are from while changing the school and for class 12 as proof of their completion of scholastic career from the said board. Students who wish to have a physical copy of the certificate will have to apply for it. By 2024, the facility too will not be available and the certificates will be made available digitally only.