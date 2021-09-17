CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Schools to Upload List of Candidates from Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its schools to submit a list of candidates appearing for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The term-1 exams will be held in November-December this year. CBSE has decided to hold two board exams this year and term-1 will constitute half of the entire syllabus for the year. Schools will have to update the details of students online using OASIS and HPE portal.

Loc will be submitted online. The application window will begin from September 17 and conclude on September 30. The window to pay will be available on October 1. Schools can also submit the forms between October 1 to October 9 and pay fees till October 10 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per candidate. The usual fee is Rs 1500 per candidate for five subjects and Rs 1200.

The window to fill details will be available for two weeks. This is only for regular students. Link for submission of online form for private, second chance compartment students will be available separately.

“No window for correction in uploaded data will be made available this year. Uploading of correct data is the responsibility of schools concerned," said CBSE in an official notice.

The term I exams will have multiple choice questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs and will be held for 90 minutes. The term II will have questions in different formats including case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions as well as both short and long answer type questions. This paper will be conducted for two hours. However, if the Covid-19 pandemic situation doesn’t normalise, the March exams will be held MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes.

Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) too will hold board examinations twice for the academic year 2021-22. The entire year will be divided into two semesters with each having a 50% syllabus. The first semester exams will be held in November and the second semester exams will be held in March or April.

