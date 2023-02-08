The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 board examination 2023. Candidates can download the CBSE board exam 2023 hall ticket from the official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, it must be noted that only the schools affiliated to the board will be able to download the admit card. Students will have to collect the hall tickets from their respective schools.

The admit card will contain the students’ date of birth, roll number, exam name, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father/guardian’s name, exam centre name, category, admit card ID and subjects, as per the official notice released by CBSE.

According to the CBSE 2023 schedule, the board exam for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. Currently, the practical examination or project, or internal assessment for both classes is underway. The practical exams began on January 2 and will conclude on February 14.

The class 10 board exams (theory) will conclude on March 21 and the class 12 board exams (theory) will be completed on April 5. Classes 10 and 12 exams will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. As per the official schedule, most of the theory exam papers will be of three hours duration starting from 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm. Some exams will be of two hours duration and will conclude at 12:30 pm.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the admit card link provided on the home page

Step 3: Fill up the details like roll number and date of birth on the given space. Then click on submit.

Step 4: Check, save and download the CBSE 2023 admit card.

Step 5: Keep a print out of the CBSE admit card

Students are advised not to forget to carry the printout of the admit card to the examination halls. Details such as name, roll number, and subject code will be mentioned on the CBSE admit card 2023. In case of any error or spelling mistake, candidates should inform the school immediately.

Reports also suggest that candidates appearing for the CBSE board exams will be required to collect their admit cards from their schools. Days before the commencement of the CBSE board exam, the schools will be handing over the admit cards to students. To collect the admit card from school, students will have to carry a valid ID proof along with them.

