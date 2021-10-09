CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Attempting Guidelines, Datesheet Likely in Coming Week

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) term 1 exam attempting guidelines have been issued. The exam is slated to commence from November this year. With a month remaining for the examinations to begin, the board is expected to issue the date sheet of the subject-wise exams in the coming week.

The board had asked its schools to submit a list of candidates appearing for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The last date to submit the list and make payment of fees is today, October 9. In a conversation with Times of India, CBSE controller of examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that students can count on the announcement of examination dates and pointers in the coming four to five days.

The questions will be in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) pattern. The OMR answer sheets will have a blank area/circle for the students, in case they want to alter or change their response to a question. So, if there are four options to a particular question, then there will be an additional blank space too. Therefore, while revising or revisiting the questions, if the candidates feel that they have marked the wrong answer, they have a chance to correct it. Candidates will have to simply strike the wrong answer, darken the correct circle and write the answer number (like 1, 2, 3, or 4 or a, b, c or d) in the additional blank space given.

Dr Bhardwaj said that a combination of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical mark recognition (OMR) techniques will be used to evaluate such responses. He further informed that the practical exams will be held at the respective schools of the candidates. The marks scored in the practical exams have always been questioned, and the board wants the school to be responsible and assess students on their actual performance. The term 1 practicals are to be conducted by schools, while considering the current COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive, CBSE would be able to conduct the term 2 exams.

Though the exams have been divided into two terms, the candidate’s final score will be calculated on the idea of his/her efficiency in each term. While the first term exam will be for 90-minute, the second term will be a 120-minute subjective type paper. The first term will have only 50% of the total syllabus.

