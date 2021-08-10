CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment-cum-Improvement Exams from August 25, Check Date Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the datasheet for class 10 and 12 compartment cum improvement exams. Students who have failed or are unhappy with their scores can appear for these exams. For both class 10 and 12 students, the exams will begin on August 25.

Students who think they are not stored correctly in internal assessment and yet do not want to appear for the exams also have the option of applying for re-evaluation. They can make the representation to the principal of the school for verification and reply by the school to the candidate concerned. The last date to submit complaints by students is August 11.

CBSE 12th Datesheet

CBSE 10th Datesheet

For both class 10 and 12, exams will be held based on the reduced syllabus. CBSE had reduced the syllabus by 30% earlier this year. Further, the question paper will have more MCQ-based questions. The exam pattern will be the same as the sample paper released on the official website.

