CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Likely by this Week

Scores of students who will be taking class 10, 12 board exams in 2023 are waiting for CBSE exam dates to be released. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that CBSE 10, 12 board exams will commence from February 15 2023. However, the complete CBSE board exam time table 2023 is still awaited. It is likely that the time table will be out in this week.

According to reports, the board will shortly publish the dates for the CBSE exams. The official CBSE portal is where students may download the dates for the Class 10 and 12 exams. The CBSE-affiliated board is currently holding practical tests, projects, and internal evaluation exams for states that are winter-bound. The testing will go on until December 14.

How To Download CBSE Class 10 12 Datesheet 2023?

Along with the release of CBSE board result for the batch 2021-22, the board announced that CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15. The complete CBSE board exam time table PDF is yet to be released. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE 10, 12 datasheet -

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Now, go to the main website of CBSE.

Step 3. On the homepage, click on the link - CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023.

Step 4. CBSE date sheet 2023 pdf file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Now, download and save CBSE date sheet Class 10, 12 pdf file.

According to the media reports, the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet is often made available 90 to 75 days prior to the start of the CBSE board exams. The board previously declared that it would start holding the CBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th on February 15th. The CBSE Class 10,1 2 date sheet is therefore anticipated to be released around the end of November or the first week of December 2022.

