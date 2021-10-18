CBSE Datesheet 2022 Live Updates: 10th Exams From November 30, 12th From December 1

Live now
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released class 10 and class 12 date sheets only for major subjects today – October 18 at cbse.nic.in. The exams for minor subjects will be held by respective schools thus the date sheet too will be sent to schools. Read More
CBSE said that efforts will be made to ensure most students get their own school as their issued exam centre. CBSE said that the school will be sanitised properly before and after exams. Minor exams will be held from 17th for class 10 and 16th for class 12. The question paper will be sent to schools by CBSE for minor papers as well. Additionally, to ensure fair exams, invigilators will also be appointed by CBSE.
December 1: Sociology
December 3: English core
December 6: Mathematics
December 7: Physical Education
December 8: Business Studies
December 9: Geography
december 10: Physics
December 11: Psychology
December 13: Accountancy
December 14: Chemistry
December 15: Economics
December 16: Hindi
December 17: Political Science
December 18: Biology
December 20: History
December 21: Home Science
November 30: Social Science
December 2: Science
December 3: Home Science
December 4: Mathematics (standard and basic)
December 8: Computer Application
December 9: Hindi
December 11: English
Date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to schools separately. The exam of these subjects will start from November 17.
CBSE had said that it will release the class 10 and class 12 board exams term 1 datesheet on October 18. Students have been awaiting the time schedule since morning. In the meantime, a fake datesheet was also circulated on social media. While CBSE has clarified that it is yet to release the final dates. Students’ anticipation is increasing. Now, the final datesheet is expected by evening today.
It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now. pic.twitter.com/Vwv0N3KMaQ
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021
In order to cover most exams in shortest possible time. CBSE will conduct more than one exam every day. The exams will be held in shifts. The major subjects which are offered by almost all the affiliated schools will not be held on the same day to ensure students don’t have to skip any one exam. CBSE will make groups of schools offering minor subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day.
— Exams to be held Twice
— Term 1 to be held in Nov-December
— Term 1 to be objective type, term 2 to be both subjective and objective
— Term 1 result to be marks-only, no pass/fail status
— Term 1 exams likely in own School
Since the exam duration of CBSE board exams has been slashed from three hours per subject to 1 hour 30 minutes per subject, the start time of the exam and subsequently the reporting time at the exam centres have also been changed. Now, exams will start at 11:30 am instead of the usual practice of 10:30 am. This has been done to ensure students across the country reach timely, especially with regards to the approaching winter season.
Before CBSE could release its final datasheet, there already is one timetable each for classes 10 and 12 floating on several social media platforms. CBSE has denied releasing any such schedule yet. The fake schedule too is based on major subjects and claims that the exams would begin from Nov 15. The official PDF is yet to be released and will be available at cbse.nic.in
Students who are unsure about which career path to take after board exams can also appear for the first-ever national level aptitude test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 will be closed today. For candidates in the age group 13 to 15 years, the application process is closing at nat.nta.ac.in on October 18. The exam is slated to be held in four phases on two days for different age groups.
The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed in the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.
For classes 9 to 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be conducted. For classes 11 and 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.
The most common mistake by students is to be confused between similar looking options. Suggesting a way out, Rishika Sharma, Head of School, Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad said, “Please read all the options carefully, no matter u know the answer. As options may have some similarities and may confuse at first instance. If two or more option is found similar or correct then try to negotiate what could be the reason for this answer to be incorrect. If u don’t find any reason or u find less reason before you choose the right one. We must do the practice of solving questions during our preparation at board exam time duration.”
A section of students has started a Twitter trend, among key concerns are related health of students. Many students are concerned that holding exams may lead to crowding during COVID-19. Every year, nearly 30 lakh students take CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. Threats of a possible third wave and no vaccine available for kids appearing for boards yet have further amplified concerns. Last year too such issues were raised and boards were eventually cancelled.
A PDF claiming to be CBSE’s datesheet has been circulating on WhatsApp. The Board, however, has not released its official timetable yet. Last year too many fake circulars on behalf of CBSE were circulated. Students need to verify the information from the official website before believing anything. Datesheet will be released at cbse.nic.in.
CBSE will release the date sheet at cbse.nic.in today. Students can download PDF for both 10th and 12th exams by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: Click on the datesheet link under what’s new Step 3: Click on Class 10 or Class 12 Step 4: PDF will open, download
Ahead of the release of datesheet, students have been demanding online exams for both class 10 and 12 students appearing for CBSE Boards. Last year too such demands were raised as students did not want to appear for offline exams amid pandemic. Finally, last year exams were cancelled. Once again a section of students have taken to Twitter and are demanding online exams.
#OnlineExamForCbse @cbseindia29 you should give both option either online or offline because till now students haven’t vaccinated yet so you should give both medium of examination option to students
— Casualboy (@Casualboy17) October 11, 2021
Whats wrong with #CBSE @cbseindia29 management, they say that online exam is not applicable because everyone does not have sufficient resources, then what about doing whole year online classes and not online exam ?????@vishalaryav @dpradhanbjp
— Ayush Kumar (@MINEVLOGTEENS) October 12, 2021
As the major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, the exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing a date sheet, as done earlier. Regarding the minor subjects, the CBSE will make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day, informed CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
Practical or internal assessment or project work will be completed in schools before term-1 exams are over. The practical section will constitute 50% of the total marks allotted to the subject, as per the new pattern. Schools will have to upload the marks obtained in the practicals separately. CBSE had last year created an online portal for the same.
Board exams 2022 are likely to be held in the respective schools. For private candidates too the centre will be allotted in their vicinity. Attempting exams in school will not mean different exams. The question paper will be prepared by the CBSE, centrally to ensure an equal level of difficulty.
This year, both class 10 and 12 board exams will be held twice in two terms. The date sheets released today are of term 1 exams. The exams will be held on a 50% syllabus.
The exam will have MCQ-only questions. Students will have to select one correct option out of four. CBSE Board Exams 2022 will not be held for every subject but only for major subjects, as per the board. This is the first time that the new exam pattern will be followed.
Earlier, a date sheet was doing rounds on social media claiming that CBSE board exams will be held from November 15, however, the Board denied those claims and rated the same as a fake circular. It also asked students, parents and other stakeholders not to believe in any circulars found on social media platforms.
Under the first term result, only marks of students will be displayed and final status including pass or repeater etc will be known after the second term exams. CBSE Board Exams 2022 final result will consist of both term 1, term 2 exams, and internal assessment.
