CBSE Class 10, 12 Final Result Should Give Only 10 to 30% Weightage for Term 1, Demand Students

CBSE board aspirants want the board to give more weightage to the theory or term 2 exams while calculating the final score for class 10 and class 12 board exam results. The results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 are out and the board has also announced the exam dates for the CBSE Term 2 as well. The board, however, has not clarified what will be the weightage of each of the terms.

While some students claimed that the term 1 results were disappointing, many students and teachers alleged that rampant cheating took place in the term 1 exam and it is not fair for those who did not cheat during the exams to give equal weightage to both terms. Assuming there will be stricter norms in term 2 exams.

Students and teachers are demanding that instead of 50 per cent weightage, as thought earlier, the term 1 exam results should have about 10 to 30 per cent weightage in the final results, and the remaining marks should be for term 2 and internal assessment.

Earlier, some private schools have urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reduce the weightage of the Term I examination for the 2021-2022 session, alleging that many schools adopted “unfair means and malpractices" while marking students during Term 1 exams.

In a letter to CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi, National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC) suggested that the weightage of the Term I Examination should be reduced in the range of 20 per cent to 30 per cent while the weightage of the term II examination should be increased in the range of 70 per cent to 80 per cent, as earlier reported by News18.

Meanwhile, many students are also taking their grievances on social media platforms.

dear cbse,if weightage of term1 is not reduced to 10% then if would affect our overall % in class 12 and it will directly affect our future also.— Siddhant Yadav (@Siddhant624462) March 29, 2022

@cbseindia29 cbse please reduce term 1 weightage because many students having partiality please !!! See our pain and reduced the weightage of term 1 and increased the weightage of term 2And please think about it once for weightage??? — Rooppratap Rathore (@RooppratapR) March 28, 2022

#cbseterm1resultDear CBSEplease be fair to future to usReduce weitage of term 1 to 10% or make result on the basis of term 2 completelyMany malpractices have been doneStudent who study fairly will get marks in term 2 also, please@cbseindia29@EduMinOfIndia— Mango man (@good2B_bad) March 27, 2022

Cbse should reduce Weightage of term 1 because of cheating in various schools. we got low marks because we didn’t cheat and it is unfair with students who studied whole year #reduceterm1weightage#cbseterm1@Cbse_official @CBSEWaleBhaiya @AllCBSENews— Gauresh Pathak (@GaureshPathak2) March 27, 2022

As of now, the CBSE officials have not taken any decision on the weightage of the Term 1 and term 2 exams. It is likely that the weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result. Earlier it was being said that term 1 exams will have 50 per ent weightage while the remaining 50 per cent weightage was to be given to term 2 and internal assessment.

The total marks of a student will be calculated based on both exams. Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. The board has already released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams. The exams will commence from April 26.

