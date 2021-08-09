CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Dispute Raising Window Opens, Know Reevaluation Procedure

Students who are not satisfied with the marks given to them based on their past year performance can apply for a review or raise a concern with their schools starting today. In case, candidate(s) feel that they are not satisfied with their marks awarded, they can make the representation to the principal of the school for verification and reply by the school to the candidate concerned. The last date to submit complaints by students is August 11.

Students will have to submit an application along with details of their claims and grounds thereof. These applications will be referred to the same Result Committee which was involved in the preparation of the result. The committee will verify the facts given by the candidates strictly in light of policy. The committee will check all the records and rationale documents before deciding on the claim of the student.

In case the committee does not find an error, they will inform the students, however, if a change of marks is observed, the committee will inform the same to the principal of the school along with all the records and how the mistake occurred and what would have been the effect of the claim on the marks of other students at the time of actual moderation and submission of marks at an earlier stage. The principal of the school or chairperson of the committee will mark the representation to the concerned Regional Office.

The report of the school will be dealt with in the confidential section at the regional office “strictly in the light of policy and the matter will be decided by in the light of existing guidelines strictly in the light of policy". The school(s) concerned will be paid a fixed sum of Rs 5000 by the CBSE towards miscellaneous expenditure incurred for the disposal of disputes.

Students will also have a chance to appear for written exams once the situation improves. CBSE will hold improvement cum compartmental exams for class 12 students from August 16 to September 15. The exams will be held based on the reduced syllabus. CBSE had reduced the syllabus by 30% earlier this year. Further, the question paper will have more MCQ-based questions. The exam pattern will be the same as the sample paper released on the official website.

