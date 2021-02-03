CBSE Class 10 and 12 Examinations to Commence from May 4 in Double Shifts, Read Covid-19 Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday had announced the Classes 10 and 12 date sheets 2021 for the upcoming board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 exams 2021will begin on May 4 and for the first time, it will be held in two sessions in order to reduce the total duration of the examination. The first session ofCBSE Class 12 exams 2021will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second session will be conductedbetween 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 exams 2021 will begin on May 6, 2021, which will be held in a single shift. According to the announced schedule, the exams for CBSE 2021 Class 10 will conclude on June 7, followed by CBSE 2021 Exams for class 12 on June 10.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 examination schedule 2021, which includes 114 subjects, will be completed in 39 days, which is less than the allotted 45 days in last year’s schedule. The afternoon session will be held on four days.that have subject papers which are not offered in schools abroad being conducted, said a CBSE statement. Students will also be given additional 15 minutes of time to read the question papers. This is apart from the regular exam-day guidelines.

The CBSE has also released the COVID-19 safety protocols, such as all students will have to wear face masks. And the date sheet schedule has been planned in a way by limiting the number of students to avoid overcrowding at one place.

In order to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner, the CBSE has made several concessions to account for the impact of the pandemic this year. The CBSE syllabus has been slashed by 30 percent and question papers are being designed to introduce more option-based questions. They have given additional flexibility to conduct the CBSE Board practical examinations 2021, which the individual schools can schedule starting March 1, 2021 till the date of its theory papers.

Apart from the above important notes, the CBSE has issued certain features of classes 10,12 board exam date sheets.

CBSE Class 12 Exams: Important Points

The CBSE Class 12 exams will start on May 4 with the English Elective / Core paper and will end on June 11 with the Entrepreneurship/ Biotechnology / Library and Information Science / Beauty and Wellness / Agriculture.Class 12 exams will be conducted for a total of 114 subjects

In order to reduce the number of days of conduct of examinations, class 12 board papers will be held in two shifts. The second shift is to have those exams which are not held abroad.The exams will be conducted in the second shift only on four days.

CBSE Class 10 Exams: Important Points

The CBSE class 10 examinations will begin on May 4 with language papers in Odia, Kannada and Lepcha. They will end on June 7 with the Computer Applications paper.Class 10 exams will be conducted for a total of 75 subjects

The class 10 board exams to be held in the morning shift at several exam centres to Covid-19 safety guidelines and maintain social distancing in and around the exam halls. However, on days when the class board exams will be held in the evening shift,

Most of the exams have a maximum duration of three hours. However, subjects like Painting, Carnatic and Hindustani music will be conducted in a two-hour duration slot between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In addition to this, the government has also tried to reduce the stress on the board exams students and follow COVID-19 protocols.Date sheet schedule has been prepared in a manner to limit the total number of students at examination centres, therefore complying to the COVID-19 norms.Students have been given sufficient time between two board exams, which allows them to prepare for each paper without much stress.

Following safety guidelines, no school staff which has worked on morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift.The Board will distribute the answer booklets to the students from 10 am to 10:15 am and at 2:00 pm for the afternoon session.Students will also be given additional 15 minutes of time to read the question papers.