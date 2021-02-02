CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2021: Datesheet to Be Announced Today; Check Time and Schedule

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules 2021 will be declared on Tuesday, February 2 by the Central Board of Secondary Education. This was announced by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The CBSE Higher Secondary and Senior Secondaryexam schedule 2021 will be declared on the website https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/index.html. The exams for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 for academic session 2020-2021 will be held between May 4 to June 10, 2021. These exams will be in the offline mode. The results of the CBSE board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 will be out by July 10. As many as 30 lakh students are going to appear for the CBSE Class 10,12 board exams 2021.

Here are the steps you can follow to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exam schedules 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/index.html

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet'. Click on this

Step 3: The exam schedule for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the CBSE Class 10, Class12 board exam schedule 2021

Step 5: Take a print out of the exam schedule for future reference

The admit cards for CBSE Class 10, 12 boardexams 2021 are likely to be out in April. Keeping in mind the difficulties students have been facing during the Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus for the board examinations has been reduced by 30 percent.

Currently, schools in some states have opened, however, many schools are teaching students via online classes, keeping in mind the coronavirus infection. Although the class 10 and class 12 board exams will be offline, officials have said that they will be exploring alternatives if the students are not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams.