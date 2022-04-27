CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Teachers, Students Says Question Paper 'Well-drafted', Completed Within Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 English exam today, April 27. The term 2 board exams began on April 26 featuring subjective-type questions. As per experts, the exam paper was “well-drafted” and the pattern was as per the sample paper provided by the board. Since this was the first written exam by students in almost two years, there were concerns if students will be able to complete exam on time, however, many claim they could do that.

The English language and literature exam offered several internal choice to students, says Sunila Athley, Principal, Amity International School, Vasundhra, Ghaziabad. “The 40 marks, two-hour paper was exactly as per the sample question paper uploaded on the CBSE. There were adequate internal choices which relieved students of exam anxiety. The paper could be attempted within the stipulated time with sufficient time for revision,” says she.

Commenting further on the paper, she added that the “thematic content of the questions was age-appropriate and contemporary. The two passages in the reading section included a case study on the celebrated children’s author JK Rowling and an autobiographical excerpt on Milkha Singh.”

The question paper also featured 20th-century linguistic competency skills of analyzing statistical data, reasoning, inference, and collation. The literature section included questions ranging from easy to moderate difficulty level. Overall, it was a well-crafted question paper which relieved students, teachers, and parents, she added. Students were given an additional 15-minute reading time as well.

In the term 1 of the CBSE board exams, the class 10 English paper had several errors. As per students and experts, in some questions, there were no options while in some cases, there was only the question but no options to mark. Unlike term 2 which is subjective, term 1 was objective. Further, the English question paper had many spelling errors.

A total of 21,16,209 students had registered to take the CBSE class 10 English paper. The board has set up 7406 exam centres for class 10 this time. All centre had to follow proper Covid-19 sanitization and social distancing rules. To avoid any malpractices during the exam, CBSE has said it will use advanced data analytics to detect and prevent any irregularities in academic testing.

