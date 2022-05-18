CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Was ‘Tricky’ and ‘Lengthy’, Required Good Understanding of Subject

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 class 10 term 2 Hindi course-B (085) was held today, May 18. The exam was of moderate level as per experts. It had some long answer questions that were tricky as well as lengthy. A few of the questions in the literature section were thought provoking, analytical and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content, claims Hindi teachers.

“The Hindi Course-B question paper was set in a way which provoked reasoning and thoughtfulness among the students. It was a bit tricky as it tested the analytical skills of students. The writing section or section C, which included short story writing, letter writing, two questions each on notice and advertisement along with a question on paragraph writing was slightly detailed and lengthy in nature,” explains Amita Shukla, TGT Hindi, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

“The difficulty level of the question paper was easy to moderate, with most of the questions being based on understanding and application. A few long answered questions in Literature Section were analytical, thought provocative, and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content. On the other hand, short answer questions were direct and easy,” said Subha Chandra Jha, Senior TGT and HOD-Hindi, Modern English School, Guwahati.

“Most of the writing section questions were application-based, and the question’s pattern was almost the same as in the CBSE Sample Paper. Overall, it was a balanced, student-friendly, and scoring paper,” added Jha.

“The Hindi paper was competency-based which required higher-order thinking skills. The writing section included questions that were crafted keeping in mind the current affairs and anyone well-versed with them could have easily attempted the paper,” said Sonia Gupta, TGT- Hindi, VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr.

“Some of the questions were based on creative writing, today’s life situations, problems and challenges which can be solved with imagination, situations and the creative spirit of the students themselves,” said Prabhakar H Tripathi Hindi Teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) , Bengaluru.

Of late, the CBSE has been setting its question papers that requires deep thinking and thorough knowledge of the subject. Earlier, in the class 10 social science exam conducted on May 14, it had a few questions which required critical thinking and confused students for a while. According to the experts, some of the questions were challenging, especially in history and economics and were tricky. The case-based and map-based questions were easy.

