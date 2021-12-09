CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Well-balanced, Students Expecting a Good Score

Students were quite happy with the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 10 Hindi paper and are expecting a good score. The exam was held today, December 9 in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) pattern for a duration of 90 minutes.

According to teachers, the paper was in line with the CBSE sample paper and any children who have studied the books thoroughly as prescribed by the board will be able to get a good score. Furthermore, the grammar sections and students were able to finish the paper on time, said Seema Kaur, Principal, Pacific World School.

“Teachers felt that the Hindi paper was in sync with the CBSE sample paper and was not difficult for a child who had pursued an intensive study of the NCERT book. The level of vocabulary tested in the reading section was good and the Grammar section was easy for the students who had a good grasp of the concepts. Students were able to comprehend the paper well and felt that most of the questions were simple and easy. They were able to finish the paper well within the time," said Kaur.

Class 10 students of CBSE have only one paper left — English. The exams began on November 30 with social science and will end on December 11 with English.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will be evaluating the answer keys at a record-high speed this time. As many as 33 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The teachers of the schools will be involved in checking the OMR sheets, however, the evaluation process is not error-free. A large section of teachers has said that the evaluation process of OMR sheets can be digitised thereby making it more effective. While some believe the offline evaluation leaves room for rectification.

