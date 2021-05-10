CBSE Class 10 Marks Uploading Link Activated, Know How Result is Being Prepared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the link for schools to upload the marks obtained by a student in their class 10. Since the exams for class 10 have been canceled schools have been asked to assess students based on a special criterion. For every subject, students will be given 20 marks based on internal assessment and 80 marks will be based on the new formulae given by the board. Schools have been asked to upload marks of internal assessment by June 11.

For the remaining 80 marks, schools will give marks to students based on different tests and exams conducted by the school during the year. Marks given to students should be in “consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams," as per the policy by CBSE. Students would be ranked against periodic, half-yearly, or mid-term exams and pre-boards. The maximum weightage (40 marks) was to be given to pre-boards followed by mid-terms which constitute 30 marks and periodic tests which constitute 10 marks, as suggested by CBSE.

Each school was asked to constitute a result committee. The committee should include the principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results.

“As marks will be allocated at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard, and processes, the mode of conduct of exams etc. Therefore, to ensure standardization, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," according to the board.

As per the time schedule for the Class 10 assessment released by schools, the schools needed to finalize the rationale document by May 10 and conduct an assessment, if any by May 15. The schools will have to finalize results by May 25 and by 28 the same will be checked and moderation of marks will take place. The same will be submitted to CBSE by June 5. The internal assessment of marks (out of 20) needs to be submitted by June 11 and the result will be declared on June 20, as per the board.

