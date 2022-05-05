CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Students Say Paper Easy but Lengthy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the term 2 class 10 math exam today, May 5. As per students, the mathematics paper was quite easy, however, it was a little lengthy. While a few questions were easy, some were tricky and time consuming as it needed step-by-step answers. The questions asked were as per the syllabus, say students. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. It consisted a total of 40 marks.

“Today’s Mathematics paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy though. Students with a great knowledge of the syllabus must have completed the paper in given time. A few questions were easy but were really time consuming to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines," said Aashika Thakur, Class 10th standard, Geeta Bal Bharti, Rajgarh Colony, Delhi.

The exam pattern includes step marking hence, even if students attempted the questions and some steps of the math question is correct, it will help grab some marks. “In the exam, step marking will be there to help students. So attempting all questions with relevant steps though you don’t know the entire answers will help to grab marks. For example in height and distance, you can imagine the figures and give ratios which is helpful to get the answers,” said Shailja Dubey, PGT Math, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

All questions were based on the topics mentioned in the term-2 CBSE syllabus. Standard question paper was tricky and few questions were application based. There were a few HOT’s questions especially in Set 1 and Set 3. Case study based on Arithmetic Progression required logical and analytical thinking, said Arti Chopra Principal of Amity International School, Sector 46 Gurgaon.

Basic Maths paper (Code -241) was well balanced . Majority of the questions were easy and were NCERT based. However a question from Applications of Trigonometry was variable based which the students found tricky, said Chopra.

The difficulty level of the class 10 math exam was easy to moderate. Every section had standard questions, but Sections A and B were relatively easy, said Sarman Singh, PGT, Mathematics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

“In Section-C, there were two standard questions: one of them was from the chapter ‘Circles’ and the other was from ‘Quadratic Equations’. The question from ‘Circles’ was directly from an NCERT example and the other one was easy to solve if the student had basis understanding of the topic. Two case-study based questions in Section-C were also easy to comprehend," added Singh.

While the term 1 exam was based on MCQs, this time the students had to write the answers and the steps in the math exam. In the previous term, they just had to mark the answers. The students appeared for their written exam after a gap of almost two years.

The board had conducted the class 10 English exam earlier on April 27, which too was “well-drafted" and as per sample paper. The exam had adequate internal choices and students were able to attempt it within the stipulated time. There was also time for revision, said experts.

