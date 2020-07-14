Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: CBSE Board to Release 10th Results Tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in, Announces HRD Minister

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that students can check their 10th CBSE Board Results on the official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in on July 15.

Updated:July 14, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: CBSE Board to Release 10th Results Tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in, Announces HRD Minister
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 | Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the results for Class exams for academic year 2019-20 on Wednesday (July 15, tomorrow). The announcement for CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 was made by the Minister from his official handle on Twitter. The CBSE results are released on its official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," the HRD Minister's tweet read.

Students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2020 with the help of their CBSE admit cards or hall tickets. CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 can also be checked at these websites - cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE released the results for class 12 exams on Monday in a sudden announcement around 12:30 pm. This year, girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 by 5.96%.

In the region-wise passing results, Trivandrum topped the list with 97.67% passing percentage while Delhi East and West stands at the fourth and fifth position.

The CBSE Board had to cancel all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared before July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.

The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.

