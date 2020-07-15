CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: 78.95% Transgender Students Clear Exams

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020. The declaration of the CBSE 10th Result 2020 came two days after the board released the result for Class 12 Results. The announced results for CBSE Class 10 Exams 2020 can now be accessed at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the transgender students have passed the CBSE Higher Secondary Results 2020 with flying colors, scoring 78.95%. On the other hand, the girls have outperformed the boys in the CBSE Matric Board Results 2020. While the girls scored 93.31%, boys scored a total of 90.14%.

This year, more than 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020, out of which over 17 lakh students passed the Matric Board Exams.

Statistics for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2020

Total number of candidates registered – 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared – 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed – 17,13,121

Passing Percentages for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2020

Overall passing percentage – 91.46%

Passing percentage of girls – 93.31%

Passing percentage of boys – 90.14%

Passing Percentage of transgenders – 78.95%

Region-Wise Result for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2020

Here are the top five regions that have scored the highest passing percentages for in the Matric Result

1. Trivandrum – 99.28%

2. Chennai – 98.95%

3. Bengaluru – 98.23%

4. Pune – 98.05%

5. Ajmer – 96.993%

The CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 were scheduled in the month of February and March. However, due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the board had to postpone the examination for various subjects. While the pending examinations for CBSE Class 10 were earlier scheduled to be conducted later, the CBSE decided to cancel all the remaining examinations later keeping the ongoing situation in the country in mind.