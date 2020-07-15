CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 to be Out Today at cbseresults.nic.in: How to Check via DigiLocker, UMANG App, IVRS

CBSE 10th result 2020 Date | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 results on Wednesday (15 July, today). After the class 10 results are declared, CBSE students can check their scores on the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results at results.nic.in.

The CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that both the results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced by July 15.

On Tuesday, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a tweet announced that the CBSE class 10 results will be released tomorrow.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

This year, around 18 lakh students had appeared for class 10 examinations. Thus, the official websites may crash due to heavy traffic after the results are announced. However, students must frtet not as the CBSE has introduced multiple other ways by which the results can be checked such as through mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang or through the interactive voice response system (IVRS).

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Using DigiLocker

The CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with the DigiLocker mobile application. The DigiLocker account details will be sent by the CBSE to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Using UMANG App

The UMANG mobile application is available on both Android and iOS. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 scores by clicking on the marksheet tab and then entering their roll number and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check through IVRS

The CBSE will provide results through a unique Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The numbers to check results will be provided on the day of the result, which is tomorrow.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Online:

Step 1: Login to official website: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 15 to March 20. However, the CBSE had to postpone all the examinations from March 19 onwards for an indefinite period due to the unprecedented situation arising from the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The remaining papers were scheduled from July 1 to 15 only to be cancelled later after the Supreme Court intervened into the matter.