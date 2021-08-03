CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS & DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results 2021 today, August 3. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites of CBSE — cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. More than 20 lakh students are awaiting their 10th results this year.

The board had to cancel the written exams this year and opt for an alternative assessment method in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from the official websites, registered students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites of CBSE — cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number as per your admit card and required credentials

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 via SMS

Step 1: Open the message body of your phone

Step 2: Type cbse10, space, your roll number

Step 3: Send the text message to 7738299899

Step 4: You will receive the result in an SMS, once declared

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number

Step 4. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign in

Step 6: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 7: Sign in using your registered user name and password

Step 8. Your CBSE 10th result 2021 will appear on the screen. View and save.

After getting the online results, students need to carefully check whether their personal details and spellings are correct on the document. In case there is any discrepancy, the candidate must raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

According to formulated evaluation criteria, 20 marks for each subject will be given on the basis of internal assessment and 80 marks will be calculated depending on the student’s performance in tests or exams throughout the year. Out of a total of 100 marks, 10 per cent weightage will be given to periodic test/unit tests, 30 per cent to half-yearly exams, and 40 per cent to pre-board exams.

The board has also instructed the schools to give grace marks to students who are not able to obtain minimum passing marks. Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced that the students willing to take up the board examination physically can do so once the pandemic situation gets better.

