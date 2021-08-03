CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: KVs, CTSAs Record 100% Pass Percentage, JNVs Slightly Behind

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results today, August 3, which saw the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) scoring a 100 per cent pass percentage. Along with the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSAs) have also scored a 100 per cent pass percentage. Meanwhile, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent, slightly behind the KVs.

Last year too, the KVs bagged the first position with 99.23 per cent while 98.66 per cent of students from JNVs cleared the exam. The CTSAs came in third with 93.67 per cent.

The government schools have outperformed themselves this year. While last year, the schools saw 80.91 per cent of students clearing the exam, this year, they have achieved 96.03 per cent pass percentage.

Government-aided schools have scored 95.88 per cent pass percentage. Meanwhile, independent or private schools have performed better than government schools by a few percent at 99.57 percent.

A total 21.5 lakh students had registered for the exams this year out of which as many as 99.04 per cent have passed, In 2020, the CBSE 10th result had a pass percentage of 91.46 per cent.

Besides, this year as many as 2,00,962 students have scored more than 90 per cent. A total of 57,824 students have got 95 per cent and above.

Trivandrum has scored the highest pass percentage this year with 99.99 per cent of students from the region clearing the exam followed by Bengaluru at 99.96 per cent and Chennai at 99.94 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here