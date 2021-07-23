CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Link Available at Some Websites, Board Denies Releasing Results

Several websites are displaying the result links to check scores of CBSE class 10 board exams, however, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied declaring the result yet. In fact the Board says that it is yet to finalise the date of releasing the result.

CBSE class 10 results were first scheduled to be announced on June third week which were delayed as the board allowed schools more time to upload marks. Since schools have been asked to upload marks for students in absence of board exams, the schools are taking time in computation of marks as there are several aspects to be monitored.

Some officials from boards had said that the results will be announced on July 20. Digilocker, a government initiative that uploads mark sheets automatically after the declaration of results had also tweeted that class 10 result mark sheets will be available ‘soon’, however, the results were deferred as CBSE allowed schools another extension in uploading marks. If sources are to be believed then the board is mulling declaring class 12 results before the 10th as the SC has put a deadline of July 31 for class 12 results and asked universities to start admissions only after board results are announced.

With CISCE announcing its class 10 and class 12 result dates, it is expected that CBSE too will announce the class 10 and 12 result dates soon. In CBSE 10 alone there are 21.5 lakh students who are awaiting their results. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

This year, without exams, schools have been asked to compute results. While the marks given in practicals will be as per the usual process, for theory sections instead of the final board exams students are being assessed based on year-long school-level exams. Practicals are for 20 marks per subject and for the remaining 80 marks, the marks will be further divided. The periodical or unit tests will have 10 marks weightage while the half-yearly or mid-terms will constitute 30 marks, the pre-boards will be considered for 40 marks, as per the evaluation criteria.

Last year, over 18.89 lakh students had registered for the CBSE class 10 exams of which 91.46% of students had cleared the same. To pass the boards, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

From next year onwards, the board exams will be held in two terms - term-I and the term-II and the class 10 internals will include three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities, and projects will be conducted.

