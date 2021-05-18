CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Postponed as Board Extends Marks Submission Deadline

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for schools to submit the internal marks as well as marks given to them via internal assessment. Now, schools can submit these marks by June 30. Subsequently, the class 10 result which was to be released in the third week of June stands postponed. Now the result is expected to be declared by July first week.

The decision has been taken due to the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country. “CBSE accords the highest priority to safety and health of the teachers," said the Board in an official statement. “Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states", schools have been given extension in their marks submission deadlines till June 30, however, “result committee can make its own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE". The deadline, however, will be 30 June.

This year, for class 10 students, CBSE will not hold any exams. The result will be released based on a special criterion. For every subject, students will be given 20 marks based on internal assessment and 80 marks will be based on the new formulae given by the board. Schools had to upload these marks on the website within the stipulated time. Delhi government, however, had written to CBSE asking for relaxation in the timeline.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: How will results be calculated?

CBSE has asked schools to constitute result committees to formulae results. Each result committee will consist of a principal and seven teachers. They will be responsible for “delivering fair and unbiased results to students".

Like every year, this year too students will be given 20 marks based on internals which could be practical or project work etc depending on the subject.

For the remaining 80 marks usually, theory exams are held. Since this year, exams could not take place schools will give marks to students based on different tests and exams conducted by the school during the year. Students would be assessed based on periodic, half-yearly, or mid-term exams and pre-boards. The maximum weightage of 40 marks will be given to pre-boards followed by mid-terms which constitute 30 marks and periodic tests which constitute 10 marks, as suggested by CBSE.

Students will also be given ‘grace marks’ while calculating the results, if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks. In case even after giving grace marks, a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, s/he will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category. Further, all the students who will not be happy with the result will be given a chance to appear for the exams at a later stage. The details about these exams are not yet announced.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: What about class 12 board exams?

The announcement has come from CBSE at a time when class 12 students were demanding a decision on their exams. When CBSE had announced to cancel the class 10 exams it had postponed the class 12 board, however, the final call on class 12 exams is yet to be out. The Board had said that it will hold a review meeting on June 1 and will take a decision thereafter. Students, however, are demanding that offline exams should not be held for online classes amid a pandemic.

India Wide Parent Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of offline exams for class 12 students. The parent association asked PM to intervene and form a uniform assessment formula which can be followed across the states and education boards.

