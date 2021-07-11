CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: When and Where to Check Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 results by July 20. The evaluation process for class 10 students has been completed and the schools have also submitted the marks as per the criteria set by the board. Over 21.5 lakh students are awaiting their 10th results.

With a large number of students checking the board result, it is likely that the official websites might slow down or crash. Therefore, apart from the official websites of CBSE, here are the alternative methods to obtain class 10 results.

Check CBSE class 10 results through the UMANG app: The students can check the class 10 results through the UMANG app, which is available for android, iOS, and windows-based smartphones, or umang.gov.in.

CBSE class 10 result through SMS and email: The board has also provided an option for students to get their board results on their mobile phones via SMS service. The students will have to send type CBSE10 (roll no) (school no) (centre no)and send it to 7738299899.

Result via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or telephone call: To check the CBSE Class 10 via IVRS or mobile phone, the students will have to call the IVRS line at 24300699 (for Delhi) or 011 – 24300699 (for other parts of the country).

DigiLocker app: CBSE will upload class 10 digital academic documents, that is, mark sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates on Parinam Manjusha which is integrated with DigiLocker and can also be accessed on its official website. The DigiLocker login credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile number.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to get a passing certificate from the board. As the evaluation is being done on the basis of the previous year’s performance and internal assessment method, the board has instructed the schools to give grace marks to the students if they are not able to obtain the minimum passing marks.

