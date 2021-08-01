CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: CBSE 10th Results Likely in Coming Week

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2021: After declaring one of the best class 12 results, now the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce class 10 results. The evaluation process for class 10 students is completed, schools submitted the marks to the board. Now, students can expect declaration anytime in the coming week. While reports suggest the results will be declared on August 2, the board is yet to make an official statement regarding this. For class 12 results too, CBSE announced the date a few hours ahead of the declaration.

Over 21.5 lakh students are awaiting their 10th results. This will be the first time that CBSE is declaring class 10 results without exams. This year, students will be evaluated based on their performance throughout the year. As per the evaluation criteria, of the total 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice, the remaining 80 marks for which the board usually holds theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

After announcing the class 12 results with almost all students (99.37%) clearing the exams, now it is expected that in class 10 too, students can be expected to have a good result. While there is no exact date announced yet, students can expect the results anytime in the first week of August.

Results will be available at the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, as well as on government platform digilocker.gov.in. Students can also check their CBSE class 10 results through the UMANG app, which is available for android, iOS, and windows-based smartphones, or umang.gov.in.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to get a passing certificate from the board. As the evaluation is being done on the basis of the previous year’s performance and internal assessment method, the board has instructed the schools to give grace marks to the students if they are not able to obtain the minimum passing marks.

