CBSE Class 10 Result Submission Deadline Closing, Know When Will it be Declared

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had extended the last date of submission of marks of class 10 students up to June 30. The marks submission deadline was to conclude today. The CBSE earlier said that the extension was given “keeping in view the health and safety of its teachers". Hence, by Wednesday, all the schools affiliated with CBSE must submit the internal assessment marks on the link provided to them by the board.

Earlier, the CBSE had asked schools to submit the marks obtained by students by the third week of June but the deadline was later pushed further to allow schools with more time. A delay in the submission of marks means that the results will be deferred and are now expected to be declared by the first week of July. Now, it is expected that CBSE will declare class 10 results by July 20.

The class 10 exams were not conducted this year because of the Covid-19. As a result, the board had devised a formula to assess students. It also asked schools to set up an eight-member committee including the school principal and seven teachers to finalize the results. As per the evaluation criteria given by CBSE, out of 100 marks, students will be given 20 marks on internal assessment, which can include practicals or project work.

For the remaining 80 marks, students are being assessed based on periodic, half-yearly, or mid-term exams, and pre-boards of class 12. The 80 marks have been divided into three sections — 40 marks to pre-boards, 30 marks to mid-term exams, and 10 marks for periodic tests. Students not happy with results can opt to sit for the written test after the pandemic situation normalizes.

Students, who fail to obtain the pass marks and are short by only a few marks, will be given ‘grace marks’ while calculating the results. However, even after giving grace marks, a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, s/he will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

Meanwhile, a petition was filed in Delhi High Court by Justice for All through advocates Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh B Jha seeking directions for the schools affiliated with the board to publish the rationale document for the evaluation criteria for class 10 students before releasing the final result. According to the plea, this would bring in transparency for the students in terms of the evaluation process and they can also address their grievances, if they have any issue with the criterion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here