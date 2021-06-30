CBSE Class 10 Results Ready: Know Result Date, Marking Scheme

Over 21.5 lakh students will be getting their results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 boards soon. Schools have finished uploading their marks to the portal created by CBSE. Now, the board will check, verify and moderate the result, and declare the same.

Since no exams are being held this year, all the schools affiliated to CBSE were asked to evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment and upload the same with the IT portal. The deadline was extended till June 30 - which ends today. The CBSE class 10 result is expected to be declared by July 20. CBSE class 12 results are expected to be delcared by July 31. Usually, class 12 results are declared ahead of class 10.

Unlike other years, the written exams were canceled this year due to the second wave of Covid-19. The board devised a unique formula this year to assess students based on their internals, practicals, mid-term, and pre-board exam marks.

CBSE had directed schools to set up an eight-member committee that would include the respective school principals and seven teachers from different departments to prepare the results.

As per the new evaluation criteria this year, the marks will be divided into two sections — 20 marks on the internal assessment that may practicals or project work and the rest 80 marks on the exams conducted by the schools throughout the year. Among the 80 marks, it will be divided into further three sections — 40 marks to pre-boards, 30 marks to mid-term exams, and 10 marks for periodic tests.

Besides, students not satisfied with the final results can opt to sit for a written test after the pandemic situation normalizes. Students, who fall short by only a few marks and are not able to pass the exam, will be given ‘grace marks’ as well. However, even after giving grace marks, if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, the candidate will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

The CBSE had also asked schools to hold a one-on-one telephonic assessment for students who could not appear for any of the exams conducted throughout the year due to difficulty in accessing online education.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one-to-one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations," the board had said in a statement earlier.

