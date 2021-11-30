CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Analysis: Students Found Few Questions to be Challenging

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exams have begun today, November 30 for major subjects starting with the social science paper. Teachers say the paper was well balanced and apart from a few questions, most of them were directly from the textbook. While students called the exam a “challenging yet a pleasant one."

Deepika Gupta, PGT History of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow says the paper was “quite balanced and most of the students believe that they will score above 90 per cent. It was a positive start to the board examination."

While Ria Sawant, a class 10 student of the school says the “paper was a boost to confidence as it was easy for the most part. However, questions from civics and geography were a little confusing. The thing that came to me as a surprise was that the assertion-reason questions were not as confusing as previously assumed. The paper was a great one and I hope the rest of them would be equally good."

This was the first time that the CBSE board exams were held as per the new format. This year, not only the exams are scheduled to be held twice in a year but also the entire term 1 exam was an MCQ-only exam.

Divya Bhatia, a teacher of Amity International School, Saket said the paper was of moderate difficulty level. “Questions were balanced and the paper could be completed on time. There were more assertion reasoning questions than in the sample paper. All students appeared comfortable while attempting the exam and were satisfied with the overall experience," says she.

The CBSE class 10 exam would continue till December 11 and the next paper would be held on December 2 which is Science.

The board has divided the class 10 and 12 exams into two parts this time. Part one is being held now and the second term will be held in March-April. CBSE has not only reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent, it has also divided the syllabus into 50 per cent for each term, however, but the final result would also be a combination of the first-term and second-term results. In case, the board is not able to conduct the second term exam, the final result would be on the basis of the first term and internal assessments.

