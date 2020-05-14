CBSE Class 10,12 Exam Answer Sheets to be Evaluated in 50 Days, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday that the evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets will be completed within 50 days. The minister asserted this during a live interaction with teachers.

Pokhriyal added that those who have been assigned the task of answer sheet evaluation will be exempted from delivering online classes and submitting daily reports in order to fasten up the process of evaulation.

The CBSE board exam result is likely to be announced by August-end — before the JEE Advanced merit list is released so that the admission procedures can be enabled by September 1. There are over 1.5 crore answer scripts to be checked. These are papers for class 10 and 12 exams, which have been conducted before the coronavirus induced lockdown was announced in march.

The pending exams are yet to be conducted. The remaining CBSE exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. As many as 29 exams will be re-conducted, most of which are mandatory for college admission. The HRD Ministry had earmarked 3000 evaluation centres from where answer sheets would be distributed to teachers to their homes for evaluation and then collected for distrubution.

The education minister added, “I understand the difficulties of a teacher, as I have been a teacher myself.” He remarked, “If a country can grow, then that is through education alone. Education is not just about academic knowledge but also about moral values and life-long learning.”

