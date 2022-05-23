CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Tricky, Lengthy; Average Students Might Find it Hard to score High

Touted to be one of the toughest exams for commerce students, CBSE’s class 12 accountancy exam was held on May 23. The term 2 exam was a theory exam conducted after about two years for the current batch, thus a large section of students found the exam to be lengthier. While half of the exam was easy which could make passing the paper possible for most, however, there will be fight to score high marks as the exam consists of many tricky questions which can make on lose points if not attempted with focus.

“Around 40 per cent of the questions were easy for all students. On the other hand, approximately 30 per cent of the questions were tricky but doable. Some adjustments seemed difficult for the students, particularly for the average group. Time may be a constraint for the students if not practiced and prepared for time management. Some students were reported getting confused in using the formats given in the answer books (for journal and ledger) as it is newly introduced and pages are not in order of the question paper, ” informed Pankaj Saikia, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Guwahati.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.