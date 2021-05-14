CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: No Final Decision Yet on Cancelation, say Ministry Officials

Will CBSE class 12 Board Exams be canceled?, officials from the ministry are said nothing has been finalized yet. The official statement from the ministry came after reports that the Education Ministry is considering canceling the class 12 board exams amid rising cases of COVID-19. The Minister of Education after a meeting with CBSE officials and PM Modi last month canceled class 10 boards and informed that the final call will be taken on class 12 board exams in June.

While final exam dates are being awaited, there is a strong demand from students to cancel the Board exams for class 12 as well. A large section of students had taken to Twitter seeking the cancellation of class 12 boards. Students are demanding that like class 10, they too should be assessed based on a special criterion. For class 10, CBSE will be announcing results based on pre-boards, mid-term marks, and year-long assessment.

After several reports claimed that the Ministry and CBSE are also considering canceling the class 12 boards, the officials from the Ministry have denied any final decision and claim that the discussions regarding the same are still going on. “No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," the Ministry said in an official statement.

The final decision is expected to be announced in June after Ministry officials and CBSE hold another meeting.

Over 14 lakh students have registered to appear for class 12 board exams. Class 12 exams are considered critical because they are also the minimum eligibility requirement for entrance exams and college admissions. Since last year, the ministry had relaxed board exam criteria for admission to engineering colleges including IITs. As per rules, a student has to crack JEE Advanced as well as obtain 75 per cent marks in class 12 to seek admission in IITs. Since 2020, however, the board exam criterion has been relaxed, a student has to just clear class 12 and no minimum marks are required.

