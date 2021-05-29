CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Dates Awaited, State Boards Announce Datesheets

Even as both the central boards - Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) - are awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision to announce their board exam dates, several state boards have started to reveal their plans for the upcoming boards.

Here is the latest report on what decisions different boards are taking for holding class 12 exams:

West Bengal: The class 12 board examination in West Bengal will be conducted in the last week of July, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. The exams will be held at home centres for compulsory subjects only and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has postponed the practical exams for class 12 students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The practical exams were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7. A review meeting over the conduct of the examination will be held in the first week of June. The theory exams for class 12th students are expected to take place between mid-July and September. Telangana has decided to conduct exams for all subjects, however, the duration of exams will be 90 minutes instead of three hours.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the state will decide on HSC exams (class 12th board exams) are expected to be announced anytime now. The MSBSHSE has announced that it will not hold class 10 exams and assessment criteria for calculating Maharashtra SSC Results is released. For HSC, the state board is exploring the option for the “non-examination route”, however, after the meeting with central and state-level ministers, it might go ahead with holding exams.

Gujarat: The class 12 board exams in Gujarat will be held from July 1 while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Over 6.83 lakh students have registered for the exam. Students who do not appear on this board exam, will have the option to take a re-exam after 25 days.

Rajasthan: State Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said the state government was reviewing the situation before taking any decision on board exams. He said that government can comment on when the class 12 board exams will be conducted, adding that “We cannot cancel them, but can look at the situation and hold the exam later.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct class 12 board exams from June 1 to June 5. Students will have to appear for the exams from their homes. Students will be given answer sheets and question papers and some time to solve the same. Students will have to physically go and collect and submit the same from designated exam centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here