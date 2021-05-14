CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Might be Scrapped Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is speculated to cancel the class 12 board exam due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. Keeping in view the students’ growing demand for cancellation of CBSE’s class 12 exams, the Board is expected to scrap them this year. Students of class 12 have taken Twitter by trending #Cancel12thboardexam2021. After this, some of the reports suggesting that the exams might be scrapped are being circulated on the internet. However, any official statement is yet to be announced. The board has already cancelled the class 10 exam.

A senior official from the Ministry of Education has told TOI that there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. He is quoted by the news daily as saying, “CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students.”

He also told the daily that the existing pandemic situation is at least four times worse than last year and schools are likely to stay closed for the rest of the session. He added that keeping the current scenario in view the board will not risk the lives of students by conducting exams. Although a final decision is to be taken after reviewing the situation in June.

Meanwhile, the opinion on the cancellation of board exams is divided as many believe that postponing the exams will delay further admission procedures. Some of the students, parents as well as educationists feel that exams should not be cancelled, however, the board can opt for other alternatives like online exams. Others have given the priority to children’s safety and suggest that the board should immediately declare the cancellation of the exam and promote the students based on internal scores like foreign universities.

Students must keep a check on the official website of CBSE for further updates. The board is likely to take the decision after June 1.

