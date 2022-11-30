CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBSE Class 12 Board: From Books to Making Time Table, Take Tips From Toppers For Exam Preparations
1-MIN READ

CBSE Class 12 Board: From Books to Making Time Table, Take Tips From Toppers For Exam Preparations

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 13:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Stick to NCERT as they are the prescribed books (Representational Image)

Stick to NCERT as they are the prescribed books (Representational Image)

Getting preparation advice from the board's top scorers can be extremely helpful. Read on to know what toppers have to suggest

The schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2023 will be made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) next month. Although students must be working hard for the upcoming exams, getting preparation advice from the board’s top scorers can be extremely helpful. Read on to know what toppers have to suggest.

Megha Goenka- 98%

Megha Goenka

When speaking to the Indian Express, the most common advice that came from Class 12 toppers was to stick to NCERT books. Megha Goenka, a student at Delhi Public School in Guwahati who scored 98% on the board exams, advises others to focus on understanding instead of just mugging up. She recommends creating weekly timetables and leaving buffer days in between to complete pending work.

She further tells aspirants to start with a topic, then practice questions, and even after finishing the syllabus, practice mocks. She also emphasizes the importance of relaxing.

Read | CBSE Board Exams 2023: Tips to Score High in Class 10 English Paper

Dishank Gandhi- 94.8%

Dishank Gandhi

Dishank Gandhi, another board topper from Darbari Lal DAV Model School in Delhi, told a leading daily that the NCERT books are very crucial and all students must thoroughly go through them. He continues by stating that a good CBSE percentage indicates that the student is well-prepared, which will aid in CUET preparation. “I used to prepare by reading the same chapters again and again till the date of my exams," he added.

Deeksha Choudhary- 97%

Deeksha Choudhary

Meanwhile, Deeksha Choudhary of Holy Cross School and Jesus & Mary Academy, Darbhanga, a 97% board scorer, has advised students to devote more time to self-study in addition to attending coaching classes. She insisted on reading NCERT books over and over again. Students should set small, attainable goals that they can complete in a reasonable amount of time, she advises. It is difficult to avoid social media in these times, but one does not have to completely avoid it; simply balance it out. She concludes by advising students to schedule time for both fun and study.

Read all the Latest Education News here

first published:November 30, 2022, 13:11 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 13:13 IST