CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis: Some Tricky Questions in an Overall Easy Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted its term 1 class 12 Business Studies board exam 2022 on December 8. The exam was overall rated to be easy by most students, however, there were some questions which tested the conceptual knowledge of students. Some students might lose points on these questions, worry teachers.

The question paper comprised of mixed concepts with easy, average, and difficult concepts. Some questions, however, were challenging because they correlated to the present scenario business situations while some were concept-based and only if students had a clear understanding of the concept.

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini said, “While mostly questions were based on NCERT and were direct. There were some questions which required High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), especially in section C. Majority of the questions asked were case-based and required application of concepts. Since limited practice material was available, handouts and repeated practice proved to be the key to sound preparation. Overall , a very balanced paper from student point of view as well, as they were satisfied. We can expect students to score well in the exam

“The highlight, however, of the question paper was case studies which were prominently challenging and more focus was given to the present situations in the business," said S Ram Prasad, Business Studies teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru.

Divya Bhatia, Principal, Amity International School, Saket says the difficulty level of the Business Studies paper was average with some tricky questions. “All students appeared comfortable while attempting the paper and were able to complete the paper in the stipulated time. The paper followed the pattern set by the CBSE sample paper. It tested the application and analytical skills of the students and required in-depth knowledge of NCERT," she adds.

The Business Studies paper feature three sections — A, B, and C. the first and second sections featured 24 questions while the third section had 12 questions.

The CBSE class 12 board exams 2022 began on December 1 and will continue till December 21. The next exam is Geography to be held tomorrow, December 9.

The CBSE will conduct two terms this year — I and II and will prepare the final results after considering the scores of both the terms, however, in case of because the COVID-19 pandemic, the board is unable to conduct the term II exam, it will take into account the term I result only. Hence, the term I exams have been deemed as a very crucial part of the CBSE board exams 2022. Last year, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19.

