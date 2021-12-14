CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis: Students Surprised by Moderately Easy Paper

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) conducted the class 12 Chemistry board exams 2022 today, December 14. According to experts, the paper was well balanced and according to the sample paper. In contrast to the class 12 board exams held so far, the chemistry exam was relatively easier, based on initial reactions by students. Students were expecting the paper to be tricky, which left many satisfied.

While the exam was overall moderately difficult, section B was relatively difficult, said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini. “All the questions were from the syllabus and based on the sample paper provided by the CBSE. With practice done through sample papers and preboard exam, students were happy from their performance," adds Mittal.

“For a change, the chemistry paper was straight from NCERT and as per the latest CBSE pattern. It had good conceptual questions and numerical. The easy, average, and HOTS (high order thinking skill) questions were in the right proportion. Students found the paper good and were able to attempt the questions satisfactorily," says Dr Anshu Arora, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurugram.

Naman Jain, Education Policy Expert, and Director Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said that “from the teacher’s perspective, the paper was balanced and NCERT based. The students were satisfied as they were expecting tricky questions, however, the paper was based on the CBSE sample paper."

Till now, several of the CBSE board exam paper of part I were tough and tricky, claims students and teachers. The board has been facing backlash for a sexist passage found in the class 10 English paper. The class 10 English paper featured a comprehension passage that showed women in a bad light. The board has now decided to remove the passage altogether and give students full marks. The class 12 sociology paper featured several spelling errors and missing questions.

The accountancy paper held yesterday was also tough, as per the experts. It was not in line with the sample papers provided by the board while some were tricky and lengthy. Candidates have also found the physics paper to be difficult.

CBSE had changed the exam pattern this year and divided the exam into two parts. The exam is being held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The class 12 exams will conclude on December 21. The next exam is economics to be held tomorrow.

