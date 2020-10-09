CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020: Board to Announce Supplementary Scores Today at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 compartment results 2020 are expected to be out soon. According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam-conducting authority is all set to release Class 12 supplementary results 2020 today on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

The candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Senior Secondary compartment board exams 2020 this year, can check their result by using their Class 12 roll number or registration number.

This year, a total of 2,37,849 students have registered for the CBSE’s Intermediate compartment examinations. CBSE has conducted Senior Secondary Supplementary exams from September 22 to 29, while class 10 compartment exam was conducted from September 22 to 28.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbseresults_cms/Public/Home.aspx

Step 2: Click on the link to download class 10 or 12 compartment results 2020

Step 3: Enter class 10 or 12 registration number/roll number

Step 4: CBSE compartment results 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference

Once the result is declared, those who wouldn’t be satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide them with an opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation and verification of marks. The application window for CBSE Compartment Results revaluation or verification will be made available on the official website after three days from the date of declaration of result.

The candidates should apply for the revaluation or verification within the given period. The students will also be able to obtain a copy of evaluated answer books. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for further updates.

This year, CBSE has delayed the declaration of result owing to COVID-19 outbreak. The board has released the class 12 result on July 15, while class 10 on July 16. A total of 88.78 per cent of students have passed class 12 exam, while 91.46 per cent passed in class 10.