CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Had Errors, Claim Experts

The Central Board of Examination (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2022 today, December 21. There were errors in a few of the questions wherein all the answers were correct and left students confused, say experts. Although the paper was average, a few questions were out of the syllabus, and a few required students to have a clear concept.

“A few questions were out of the syllabus. One particular question has all the options correct. These kinds of errors will absolutely demoralize the students given these are their career deciding exams. Overall, the majority of the students will find it difficult," said Manpreet Kalra, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

“There were indentation errors in Q29 and Q46. Errors in Q3, Q25, Q29, Q46, Q48 Q1 also, option but b and d both are correct," said Anshu Mittal Principal MRG School Rohini.

“It was an average paper but lots of typing mistakes were there so children were finding it difficult to find out the exact answer since in Python, code is case sensitive and precision is required. In two-three questions, two options were correct. Those who have tried their hands on Python thoroughly would have found it easy to understand the logic behind the programme," said Dr CS Nair, Dean Skills & Competencies, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

“The question paper was strictly as per the CBSE sample paper and the difficulty level was average. It was a well-balanced paper with a good mix of application and knowledge-based questions. Few questions required in-depth command over the concept. Question number 49 had an indentation error," said Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 1 Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

The computer science question paper was divided into three sections – A, B, and C. While section B had application-based questions, section A had a majority of comprehension-based questions. Section C had 5 case-study-based questions. The question paper had a total of 56 questions in three sections out of which a total of 45 had to be attempted.

CBSE had divided the board exams 2022 into two parts this year. The final results will be prepared on the basis of the two parts along with internal assessment marks and practicals, however, if due to Covid-19, the board is unable to conduct the second term, the final result will be based on the term I paper and internals.

